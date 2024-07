Host Indonesia will take on Thailand in the final of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 in two days.

This follows their identical 1-0 win over their respective opponents in the semifinals tonight which was played at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.Indonesia overcame Malaysia through Muhammad Alfharezzi Buffon in the 78th minute strike while Thailand edged Australia off an own goal from defender Dylan Paul Leonard in the 13th minute. #AFF

