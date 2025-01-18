Men’s world U20 triple jump record17.75m Jaydon Hibbert (JAM) Kingston, 1 June 2024Jaydon Hibbert’s world U20 triple jump record of 17.75m has been ratified by World Athletics.The Jamaican athlete, who turns 20 today (17), improved his own world U20 record with that performance in Kingston on 1 June 2024. The previous ratified record was the leap of 17.66m Hibbert achieved in Monaco on 21 July 2023.His series in Kingston included an opening leap of 16.45m. He improved to 17.14m in the second round and 17.30m in the third round before he soared out to a meeting record and world U20 record of 17.75m (-0.7m/s) in the fourth and final round.“I was satisfied with the third and fourth jumps of the series,” he said. “I feel splendid. I wanted to jump 17.70m, so 17.75m is a bonus.”After that 17.75m jump on home soil during the Racers Grand Prix, Hibbert went on to finish fourth in the Olympic final in Paris, soaring 17.61m, just three centimetres off the bronze medal-winning mark.His result in Kingston placed Hibbert third on the world top list for 2024 behind only Olympic medallists Jordan Alejandro Diaz Fortun and Pedro Pichardo.Hibbert’s achievements in 2024 also earned him a nomination for Men’s Rising Star at the World Athletics Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...