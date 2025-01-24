Jerez de la Frontera, Spain



Day 2 of the private test at Jerez unfolded under rainy conditions, limiting track activity to only a handful of riders.Jonathan Rea topped the timesheets with a best lap of 1’53.058s and completed 40 laps during the session as he and his Pata Yamaha team continued their preparations for race form. His teammate, Andrea Locatelli, also ventured out on track, setting a fastest lap of 1’55.429s despite a small crash in the morning.

Xavi Vierge finished second, 0.608s behind Rea, as he continued testing Honda’s updated machinery equipped with new Öhlins suspension. Read more about the switch to Öhlins here.

Ducati rookie Yari Montella impressed with the third-fastest time of the day, gaining valuable experience in wet conditions. Scott Redding, testing his Panigale V4 R in the wet, clocked a best lap of 1’54.893s. The pair were the only Ducati riders on track today, with Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega opting not to test.

Axel Bassani, adapting to the bimota KB998, posted the fourth-fastest time despite a crash on his 13th lap. He capitalized on the rainy conditions to gain more wet-weather experience on the bike, which has had limited testing in such conditions. His teammate, Alex Lowes, chose to sit out Day 2.

New Kawasaki recruit Garrett Gerloff was the final rider from the permanent grid to test. After a morning crash, Gerloff finished the day in 10th place, with a best lap of 1’56.893s.