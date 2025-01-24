• Honda one of several new sponsorship agreements signed in 2024

• Emphasis on collaborative partnerships has seen World Athletics’ income grow 25% in the last four years



As part of its sponsorship agreement with Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Honda), World Athletics was today (23) presented with a new electric SUV, the Honda e:Ny1.

This lease is part of the World Athletics and Honda sponsorship agreement signed last November ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, which will take place from 13-21 September 2025.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe received the keys to an Advance model at World Athletics’ headquarters in Monaco. Kotaro Ishii, Assistant to the President of Honda Motor Europe, and Paul Collignon, Marketing Director of Honda France, were in attendance for the handover.

“I would like to thank Honda Motor and Honda France for this 2025 season loan,” said Coe. “The name Honda is synonymous worldwide with quality and reliability, and they are always ahead in terms of environmental and safety advancements which aligns with our sustainability goals.

“Our relationship with Honda is a great example of a collaborative partnership, rather than just a transactional one, with shared values and common goals that benefit both of us, our athletes, and our planet.”

“Honda France is proud to provide our latest BEV e:Ny1 to World Athletics,” said Ishii. “This e:Ny1 aligns perfectly with the sustainability objectives of World Athletics, providing zero emission mobility with a silent and comfortable ride.”

As part of the existing agreement between Honda and World Athletics, Honda will provide vehicles from its electrified fleet to serve as the official mode of transport for the championships – contributing to World Athletics’ sustainability goals. The official vehicles will serve various purposes, including leading road events and transporting athletes and officials involved in the championships.

This valued partnership will ensure the smooth running of the World Championships in Tokyo. Honda’s investment in World Athletics – one of several new partnerships in recent years – also underlines the vibrancy and appeal of athletics to commercial partners which has seen World Athletics’ income grow strongly by more than 25% in the last four years.

This World Athletics sponsorship agreement supports two important areas for World Athletics, income growth and sustainability – a key area of focus for World Athletics as part of its “Athletics for a Better World” initiative, an ISO 2012-standard programme which was recognised last year as part of the BBC Green Awards.

