Kicking off the festival on Friday, the Team presented the RB17 to the world’s eye with a launch ceremony in the Goodwood Paddock hosted by Adrian Newey, Christian Horner and Technical Director, Rob Gray. The much anticipated hypercar designed, developed and manufactured entirely in-house at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, boasts a top speed of more than 350 kph from its semi stressed, mid-mounted V10 engine.



Only 50 RB17s will be produced, with its static world debut at Goodwood coming after a successful and rigorous prototype testing programme.Sunday saw another world first with the Team rolling back the clock to celebrate 20 laps around the sun. Red Bull drivers past and present, with their respective Red Bull Formula One cars, took to the famous Goodwood Hill to form the largest procession of F1 cars in the festival’s 31 year history.



Marking the Team’s 20 years was:- Christian Klien in his RB1- Mark Webber in RB6- Daniel Ricciardo in RB7- Christian Horner in RB8- David Coulthard in RB9- Max Verstappen in RB16B- Checo Perez in RB18- Hamda Al Qubaisi in her F1 Academy CarThe moment marked another debut, CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner making a run in the Team’s seven times Grand Prix winning car, the RB8. Adrian Newey rounded out the procession in the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a car he and the Team built collaboratively with Aston Martin.



CHRISTIAN KLIEN – RB1

“It was amazing to be reunited with the RB1 at Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Team’s first car that I drove in our first race. It was where it all started for Red Bull Racing. The sound was incredible from the V10 driving up the hill, and it was great to see the crowd. Having all the other cars behind me and seeing the evolution of them, you could really feel what Red Bull Racing has grown into. It’s been a privilege to be part of the Team in the early years and to relive it today.”





MARK WEBBER – RB6

“The energy at the Goodwood Festival of Speed truly is unmatched and the fact that Red Bull have practically created our own F1 Paddock at this event is incredible. It’s the perfect way to tell the stories that have paved the way to our 20th season celebrations. Driving the RB6 really brought back amazing memories for me, it’s my favourite F1 car that I ever drove at Red Bull, a piece of jewellery and a great part of The Team’s history. Taking to the wheel alongside DC and most of the other past and present drivers was very special today.”





DANIEL RICCIARDO – RB7

“It’s days like these that I’m definitely proud to be part of the Red Bull family. To see 20 years of memories in front of you is a reminder of how much the team has achieved in those years. It’s nice to be with so many drivers that have helped shaped the Team and share this with them and share some stories. A lot of my success and a big part of my career has been with Red Bull and to think it’s one of the most successful Teams ever is pretty fantastic. Goodwood is always a reminder of how cool the sport is, not only F1 but motorsport in general. As an enthusiast of the sport, there’s so much on offer and it’s nice to play a little part of the show.”





CHRISTIAN HORNER, CEO and Team Principal – RB8

“Glorious Goodwood really lived up to its name today. It was a truly incredible moment to take the living, breathing history of Red Bull Racing up the iconic hill. In our 20th season in the sport, we continue to break records, bringing the biggest ever parade of Formula One cars to Goodwood, is certainly one we won’t forget. It was a privilege to take the wheel alongside some of the drivers and members of this Team who have formed such a significance part of Red Bull Racing history. Getting the gang back together was very special.”





DAVID COULTHARD – RB9

“Red Bull Racing has become one of the most successful Teams in Formula One history, so to celebrate 20 years of Red Bull Racing at Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is the ultimate celebration of motoring, has been very special. It felt great to take the wheel across the weekend and to see the Team’s incredible fans. Oracle Bull Racing is standing on the shoulders of giants who created this amazing sport, and of course, every team, every generation, should be better, and Red Bull Racing has taken it to the next level. It was nice to be reunited with the Team’s drivers today, and to be part of this spectacular event and reminder of why we love racing.”





MAX VERSTAPPEN – RB16B

“It’s good to bring everyone together and properly celebrate the incredible history of the Team. It is my first time here at Goodwood, so it is great to have such a big Red Bull presence here to mark our 20th year and a nice moment to see all the cars driving together up the hill. Seeing all the cars line up at the end and the drivers in their old cars is very special and something we should celebrate. It was fantastic to drive the RB16B again too and see everyone who has been a part of the Team’s history come together, there are a lot of emotions from everyone who has been involved over the past 20 years. It was good to drive and fun doing the donuts at the end; all in all it was a great experience.”





SERGIO PEREZ – RB18

“It is a very special day for our Team. It’s days like this that you realise the amount of history that is already in Red Bull Racing and to come together to celebrate that is a very special moment for us all to have. It felt great to make more history as a Team today and being part of that always makes you feel very special. It’s always really nice to come to events like Goodwood, when it’s relaxed and you have more time to spend with the Team’s amazing fans and fans of motorsport. It was lovely to be reunited with the RB18, as soon as I sat in it, it brought back memories, like my win in Monaco and it was such an enjoyable day.”





HAMDA AL QUBAISI – F1 ACADEMY CAR

“Definitely a memorable weekend. It was amazing to be a part of Red Bull Racing’s 20th season celebrations and to join the lineup amongst so many legendary drivers that I’ve always looked up to. It’s such an iconic event and I was really excited going in to it, after my first hill climb you could see it on my face how happy I was, the adrenaline was just amazing. There’s less grip here compared to our normal tracks so I was drifting around a bit in the F1 Academy car which was a really fun experience. A weekend I will remember forever!”

