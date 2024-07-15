“It was a good breakaway, but the peloton did not give us enough of a gap to win on the final climb. We fought with everything we had, but we knew that it was very difficult for our breakaway to be successful. When Tadej and Jonas reached us, I tried to follow them for as long as I could… but they had a different pace. Before the Tour I was sick and that made me a little worse than I expected. Even so, I managed to wear the Yellow Jersey one day. Now I’m doing another race. There are many opportunities left in the mountains, and I am very happy because I feel that my legs are getting better.” – www.letour.fr

Like this: Like Loading...