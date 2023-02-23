Marcos Fraga (Director of Communications and Corporate Marketing at Repsol): “We always take great pride in celebrating our alliance with HRC at Campus Repsol, a relationship which has now reached 29 years of joint success. Once again, we are faced with the challenge of returning to the path of triumph. It is a year of great importance for our alliance, we are aware of the great challenge that we will face also in 2024 with the arrival of biofuels in MotoGP. The engineers from our Repsol Technology Lab and our colleagues at Honda are working closely together to develop the fuel and lubricants that we will use in 2024. I hope that we can celebrate a great 2023 season and that the Repsol Honda pairing continues to bring us much success.” – www.motogp.com