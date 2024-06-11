Malaysia Under-16 head coach Javier Jorda Ribera has called up 29 players to form the Malaysia U16 training squad ahead of the upcoming ASEAN U16 Boys’ Championship 2024 in Indonesia.

The ASEAN U16 Boys’ Championship 2024 will be held in Surakarta from 21 June to 4 July, 2024.

The first phase of training will be held in Pahang at the Akademi Mokhtar Dahari until 17 June 2024.

The team will then head to Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya before the team’s departure on 20 June 2024.

Malaysia will start their Group C campaign against Timor Leste on 23 June 2024 and then Australia on 26 June 2024 at the Sriwedari Stadium.

Their last group match will be against Thailand on 29 June 2024 at the Manahan Stadium.

Only the three group winners and the best runners-up will qualify for the semifinals.

