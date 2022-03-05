The first 1:53 lap was posted by Mir with 13 minutes to go. That was swiftly beaten by Marc Marquez, the new benchmark was a 1:53.711, but that time didn’t stand as the fastest for long either – Rins went 0.174s clear. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) closed the gap with two minutes to go before Mir made it a Suzuki 1-2, but Marc Marquez returned to P1 with a minute left on the clock.