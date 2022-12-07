How would you rate the projects you found at Audi Sport GmbH? The Dakar Rally and customer racing form an exciting project landscape. There are some exquisite, major events in motorsport worldwide and the Dakar is definitely one of them. I was very fascinated to see how Audi competes with an electric drive in such a difficult discipline and is successful right from the start. But the human aspect, the spirit and the passion, are also clearly noticeable. Carlos Sainz, who I already admired in the World Rally Championship and with whom we’re now working, Stéphane Peterhansel who has remained relaxed and modest even after 14 Dakar victories, a guarantor of success like Mattias Ekström, with whom I’ve had a good relationship for years – simply great drivers! And with Lucas Cruz, Edouard Boulanger and Emil Bergkvist we’ve got co-drivers who are just as strong in character and first-class. The same applies to Audi Sport customer racing: the people in our team live for their profession. Our customer racing driver squad is characterized by experienced names but also by ambitious young drivers. In addition, our customers are often successful and demanding entrepreneurs in their own right. Through the customer racing programs, we make Audi tangible and visible in other areas, on a global scale. For me, it was a nice challenge to quickly get on the ball operationally in all these areas and also to manage it strategically.

Mr. Michl, you were Project Manager in the Audi Sport TT Cup in 2015, then Director Sales & Marketing at Audi Sport GmbH. You returned to motorsport as Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. Did you miss the racing world in the meantime? Before that, I also enjoyed my management function in global sales and marketing and was able to achieve three sales records in a row with the team there. But returning to the racetrack and the rally tracks has a very special fascination. Being operationally at the track, experiencing the spirit in motorsport, whether on the circuit or in the sand, is and remains unique. I have definitely missed that.