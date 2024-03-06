STT FC made a romping start to the Laos Futsal League 2024 when they powered past CTA Power 10-0 in their opening game this week at the Laos Football Federation (LFF) Indoor Futsal Court.
The newly inaugurated Laos Futsal League 2024 features 12 teams and is scheduled to culminate in the final in June this year.
Following closely at the heels of STT FC was Bay Savanh FC who beat KMT FC 8-4 to take the current second spot in the standings.
FULLTIME RESULTS
Bay Savanh FC 8-4 KMT FC
STT FC 10-0 CTA Power
North–South 5-1 ASA Power
CIT FC 7-5 Chansy FC
Mazda GB 4-8 Vientiane Capital
Lasata FC 4-7 Vision United
