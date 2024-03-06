STT FC made a romping start to the Laos Futsal League 2024 when they powered past CTA Power 10-0 in their opening game this week at the Laos Football Federation (LFF) Indoor Futsal Court.

The newly inaugurated Laos Futsal League 2024 features 12 teams and is scheduled to culminate in the final in June this year.

Following closely at the heels of STT FC was Bay Savanh FC who beat KMT FC 8-4 to take the current second spot in the standings.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Bay Savanh FC 8-4 KMT FC

STT FC 10-0 CTA Power

North–South 5-1 ASA Power

CIT FC 7-5 Chansy FC

Mazda GB 4-8 Vientiane Capital

Lasata FC 4-7 Vision United

#AFF

#LFF

Like this: Like Loading...