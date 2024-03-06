Vietnam Under-20 women’s head coach Akira Ijiri is eager to inject some positivity into the team as they look to get their campaign in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 back on track.

After losing by such a margin to defending champions Japan in their opening game in Group B a few days earlier, Vietnam will take on North Korea later today in their second game of the group.

“The result may not have been positive against Japan but we still have two matches to make more effort,” said Ijiri.

“The players had their rest after the match (against Japan) and we must continue to work hard. It will not be easy but that is what I will convey to the team.”

Vietnam will wrap their group fixtures against China on 10 March 2024.

