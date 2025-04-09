CommBank Matildas defender Courtney Nevin said that the two-game series against Korea Republic in the April international window is “really important” to preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™.

She was speaking after the team’s 2-0 victory in Newcastle, completing a clean sweep for the series, with two wins and no goals conceded.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/nevin-wins-against-korea-republic-were-important-we-build-towards-asian-cup

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Pictures Courtesy #Matildas

