The curtain has come down on the penultimate day of MotoGP™ pre-season testing, and it’s a familiar name on top as reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took over late on.

Pecco deposed thus-far King of Pre-Season Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) as the number 10 was forced to settle for second, with Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales rounding out the top three on a fully dry, action-packed Saturday.