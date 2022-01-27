The global rugby family is uniting to support those affected by the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami that hit Tonga.

With homes damaged or destroyed by the initial blast and ensuing tsunami and fresh drinking water, agricultural production and public services disrupted by layers of volcanic ash and salt water dumped on the Pacific Island nation, rugby’s major stakeholders have joined forces to pledge their full support to the Tonga Rugby family at this difficult time.

Recognising that fans around the world are keen to assist and support at this time of need, World Rugby and the sport’s major stakeholders encourage those looking to make a donation to do so through their respective Red Cross relief appeals (https://www.ifrc.org/emergency/tonga-volcano-and-tsunami). The Red Cross is assisting with the international relief effort, supplying essential drinking water, clothing and shelter to those in need.

Meanwhile, World Rugby is continuing to coordinate a rugby united approach to provide the necessary support to the Tonga Rugby Union to repair and restore rugby infrastructure impacted by the eruption and tsunami.

This process will begin after the relief effort and following a review of financial, equipment and resource requirements in partnership with the Tonga Rugby Union, with whom the international federation is in close contact. Further details will follow.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Tonga, the Tonga rugby family and Tongans around the world at this difficult time. As a family, we support our family members and the rugby family has united to pledge our full backing to the Tonga Rugby Union and to promote the international aid effort.”

