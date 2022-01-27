Badminton enthusiasts throughout Asia will be treated to six days of top-notch action when the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 is staged in Shah Alam next month.
This exciting continental event marks the return of international badminton action to Malaysia, the first to be held during the pandemic. The tournament is slated from Feb 15 to 20 at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam.
The tournament, organised by the Selangor Sports Council, is hosted by the Selangor State Government, in collaboration with Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).
The Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15.
According to the organisers, Selangor BATC 2022 will be held under strict Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures which includes guidelines and regulations on travelling, accommodation, quarantine procedures, regular Covid-19 testing and other safety measures as specified by the Malaysian government and MKN.
Indonesia, the reigning Thomas Cup champions, will lead the challenge in the men’s competition while Japan will be seeking their third consecutive women’s team title in the championships.
Other participating countries include Korea, India, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
State Executive Councillor YB Tuan Mohd Khairuddin Othman today announced the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 at Sunway Resort Hotel here.
YB Tuan Mohd Khairuddin, who is also the Organising Chairman of Selangor BATC 2022 said that the state of Selangor has a rich tradition of sports and is arguably one of the most successful states in Malaysia.
“Hence, it is extremely heartening to be able to continue our tradition and to be able to host one of the biggest badminton tournaments in Asia.
Badminton unifies us as Malaysians and I believe that the SELANGOR Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 will be a turning point for us to chart a new and positive future for Malaysian badminton and Malaysian sports,” said YB Tuan Mohd Khairuddin.
He added: “With the participation from Asia’s top notch players, fans in Selangor, as well as in Malaysia and all across Asia can look forward to some great badminton throughout the six-day competition at Setia City Convention Centre. It will be a perfect platform for all of us to rally together and support our players and national team.”
BAM president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria praised Selangor’s commitment and efforts in taking up the hosting job, the second state to host the BATC after Kedah in 2018. The inaugural BATC was held in Hyderabad in 2016, followed by Kedah in 2018 dan Manila in 2020.
“As a state which continuously promotes sports culture and industry, I believe the selection of Selangor as host of this year’s Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, following the footsteps of Alor Setar Kedah in 2018, is indeed apt and timely. BAM is committed to promoting the sport especially amongst our younger generation and school children by bringing such tournaments to the states.
“On behalf of BAM, I would like to thank the Selangor State government, for its commitment in continuously promoting badminton in the state. The hosting of the Badminton Team Championships is proof that the state is set towards bigger things and capable of hosting even bigger international tournaments,” said Tan Sri Norza.
Badminton Asia Chief Operating Officer, Saw Chit Boon thanked the Selangor State Government and BAM for taking up the challenge to host the Championships.
“The Championships is special to Badminton Asia and all of Asian badminton fraternity as this is one of our primary showcase events. The close cooperation between Badminton Asia, Selangor State Government, BAM and the local organising committee will make the Selangor BATC 2022 a great success with a difference that you’ve never seen before,” he said”.