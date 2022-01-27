This exciting continental event marks the return of international badminton action to Malaysia, the first to be held during the pandemic. The tournament is slated from Feb 15 to 20 at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

The tournament, organised by the Selangor Sports Council, is hosted by the Selangor State Government, in collaboration with Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15.

According to the organisers, Selangor BATC 2022 will be held under strict Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures which includes guidelines and regulations on travelling, accommodation, quarantine procedures, regular Covid-19 testing and other safety measures as specified by the Malaysian government and MKN.

Indonesia, the reigning Thomas Cup champions, will lead the challenge in the men’s competition while Japan will be seeking their third consecutive women’s team title in the championships.

Other participating countries include Korea, India, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

State Executive Councillor YB Tuan Mohd Khairuddin Othman today announced the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 at Sunway Resort Hotel here.

YB Tuan Mohd Khairuddin, who is also the Organising Chairman of Selangor BATC 2022 said that the state of Selangor has a rich tradition of sports and is arguably one of the most successful states in Malaysia.

“Hence, it is extremely heartening to be able to continue our tradition and to be able to host one of the biggest badminton tournaments in Asia.

Badminton unifies us as Malaysians and I believe that the SELANGOR Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 will be a turning point for us to chart a new and positive future for Malaysian badminton and Malaysian sports,” said YB Tuan Mohd Khairuddin.