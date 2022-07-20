Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 is delighted to welcome HAVAL as an Official Partner.

In the week when the full line-up of 40 teams heading to Cape Town has been confirmed, excitement continues to build for a world-class festival of rugby sevens, which takes place on 9-11 September 2022.

As the fastest-growing automotive brand year-over-year in South Africa, HAVAL is a customer-centric organisation committed to its customers in South Africa.. The company has recently announced the launch of new hybrid vehicles using the second-generation series and parallel hybrid technology.

HAVAL is actively developing advanced SUVs with the full support of HAVAL Global’s research and distribution centre that’s at the forefront of technology while also making the cost of vehicle ownership more affordable.

HAVAL will showcase its commitment to clean energy solutions at Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 by exhibiting a new and exciting Hybrid vehicle that is scheduled for launch later this year.

HAVAL Motors South Africa Chief Operations Officer, Conrad Groenewald, said: “With the success HAVAL had since its launch 5 years ago in South Africa, it is inevitable that we join forces with partners on events like the Rugby World Cup Sevens, hosted in South Africa, to bring the brand to customers in a format that resonates with the market. We are proud to be part of the Rugby World Cup Sevens and look forward to a more market-driven engagement strategy.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We’re delighted to welcome HAVAL and their new family of hybrid vehicles to the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 family. We now know the full line-up for 40 teams, who will play in this highly anticipated event with a unique and thrilling competition format, where every game counts. HAVAL joining the team adds to the sense of excitement building for what promises to be a record-breaking tournament in September.”

HAVAL joins an extensive list of Official Sponsors including Kingsley, Klipdrift, and Rain as part of a strong line-up of commercial support for the pinnacle event.

The last few remaining tickets for the event can be purchased here

For more event information visit www.rwcsevens.com

WORLD RUGBY

