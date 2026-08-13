Malaysian winger Pavithran Gunalan knows his team need to give “200 percent” to have a chance of upsetting defending champions Vietnam when they meet in the first leg semi-final of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Pavithran is under no illusion that the Vietnamese side will start as favourites to advance to their third successive final. However, he has vowed the home side will stand up and be counted in front of an expected full house at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, with the return leg to be played in Hanoi next Wednesday.

“To play against Vietnam, we have to work hard and go all out. If we don’t give our 100 percent or if we take things lightly, there’s simply no chance of winning. They are a very strong squad. If they give 100 percent, we have to give 200 percent to win this game,” said Pavithran.

Pavithran has emerged as one of the stars of the 16th edition of the tournament, regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, winning two Hyundai Player of the Match awards for his stellar performances.

He scored the solitary goal with a header in the last Group B match against the Philippines last week which confirmed Malaysia’s return to the knock-out stage after missing out in 2024.

“I’m very happy to get those awards, especially with my family and our fans there to support us. Winning in front of them is a great feeling. But looking back, this wouldn’t have happened without my teammates and the coach. They are the ones who motivate me,” he said.

“It’s all about teamwork. When the coach gives us instructions, we execute them 100%. There is no complacency and no messing around. That discipline is what allows our team to go further this time.”

His first senior goal for Malaysia was also the first headed goal of his fledgling career. “It’s actually a bit of a funny story. In all my years playing football, I’ve never scored a header. I’ve tried before, but it never went in. This was my first time scoring a header. To be honest, I’m not really a player who likes to head the ball, but it worked out!” he said.

Pavithran’s rise started in the northern Malaysian town of Taiping, where he kicked a ball around with his father and brothers at home. When his parents saw how much he loved the sport, they encouraged him to participate in the national football development programme in the local district from the age of 10 to 12.

His big break came when he was accepted into the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Academy at the age of 13 after impressing in selection trials, prompting Pavithran to leave home at a young age to pursue a dream that he is now realising in the black-and-gold colours.

Pavithran is grateful for the support and sacrifices of his family.

“Growing up, we weren’t well-off, we struggled quite a bit. My father was a truck driver and my mother was a housewife, taking care of five children. When my father was at work, my mother would pick me up from school on a motorcycle and take me straight to training. Rain or shine, she was always there to send me. I am truly grateful to them,” said Pavithran, who featured in the 2024 edition as a substitute but has started in all four matches in Malaysia’s current run.

“My family, my mother, father, brothers, and aunts … they have always supported me. I also want to thank all the coaches who have guided me throughout my journey. I feel proud to wear the Harimau Malaya jersey. I hope my family is proud of what I’ve achieved.”

“Before joining JDT, I wasn’t a hardcore football fan. I like the game, but didn’t watch it constantly. But after moving to Johor and watching JDT play at their stadium, I looked up to Safawi Rasid. We are both left-footed and play as wingers. I loved watching his style and his shooting. He is definitely my inspiration.”

Malaysia face a daunting challenge against Vietnam, who have won five of the last six encounters between the two nations in the storied tournament celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, with the other match ending in a draw. Vietnam also defeated Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate in the 2018 final.

Pavithran knows his team must not cower against the Golden Star Warriors, who scored 13 goals, the most by any team in the group phase. With the encouragement of interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe, the speedy left-footed forward hopes to trouble the visitors this weekend.

“The word he (Tan) uses most is ‘confident.’ He always tells me, ‘If you are confident with the ball, you will find your game.’ When I’m confident, I can dribble and play to my true potential. I don’t worry about others; I just focus on my strengths, and that makes my game much smoother,” he said.

Singapore will host Thailand in the other first-leg semi-final at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday. – aseanutdfc.com

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