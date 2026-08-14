Hayden Zablotny competes at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 19, 2025. // Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

18 of the world’s top freeride mountain bike athletes confirmed for Red Bull Rampage as it celebrates 25 years of progression.

Red Bull Rampage has confirmed 18 of the world’s top big-mountain freeride athletes for the 2026 men’s competition.

The field will take to the mountain Saturday, Oct. 10, returning to the rugged cliffs of southwest Utah, US to write the next chapter in the event’s 25-year history.

Here is all you need to know:

Defending champion Hayden Zablotny returns alongside a deep roster of established freeride standouts and four event rookies.

Together, the field represents both proven Red Bull Rampage talent and the next generation pushing freeride forward.

“Winning Red Bull Rampage last year was a dream come true and the biggest achievement of my career yet,” says Zablotny.

“That terrain is like nothing else, and it always pushes you to dream bigger with the builds and take your riding to the next level.”

Eight riders from the 2025 competition earned automatic prequalification for this year’s event, while 10 wild cards and five alternates were selected by a committee of former Red Bull Rampage competitors, professional athletes, judges and industry experts.

Selection was based on competition results, video submissions and overall riding ability.

Two former winners are among those set to compete, with a field spanning a range of riding styles and approaches to big-mountain freeride.

Supported by their two-person dig crews, each athlete will hand-build and ride their own custom line down the mountain’s rugged natural terrain.

The format gives riders a blank canvas to express their distinct style and technical ability while pushing the limits of big-mountain freeride.

Twenty-five years ago, riders dropped into Utah’s unforgiving desert landscape with little more than an idea and a dream.

What began as a raw expression of big-mountain freeride has become the sport’s ultimate proving ground, shaping mountain biking’s biggest names and most defining moments.

Since the inaugural event in 2001, Red Bull Rampage has staged 19 editions and crowned 11 different winners. The 2026 event will mark the 20th edition, continuing a 25-year legacy of riders redefining what is possible.

Red Bull Rampage 2026 will be broadcasted live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Bike YouTube.

2026 Red Bull Rampage Invited Athletes

Pre-Qualified Athletes

Hayden Zablotny (CAN)

Thomas Genon (BEL)

Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

Reed Boggs (USA)

Talus Turk (USA)

Cam Zink (USA)

Finley Kirschenmann (USA)

Wild Card Athletes

Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)

Carson Storch (USA)

Connor Gallart (USA)

Jaxson Riddle (USA)

Johny Salido (MEX)

Kade Edwards (GBR)

Kaidan Ingersoll (USA)

Paul Couderc (FRA)

Szymon Godziek (POL)

Tom Isted (GBR)

Alternates

Ryan McNulty (USA) [First Alternate]

Aiden Howe (USA) [Second Alternate]

Ondra Slez (CZ)

Louis Reboul (FRA)

Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)

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