Hirose Ryu, the head coach of the Cambodian national team, has announced a squad of 36 players for two major assignments in October.

The first is for the two playoff qualifying matches for the 2023 Asian Cup where Cambodia will be up against Guam on 10 October 2021 and also 13 October 2021.

Both matches will be played at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Bahrain.

The second assignment is for the qualifying round of the 2022 AFC Under-22 Asian Cup with Cambodia placed in Group K.

They will be up against hosts Japan and Hong Kong on 23-28 October 2021 with the matches to be played at the J Village Stadium.

CAMBODIA NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

No. Player Name Date of Birth Position 1 LONG MENGHAV 10/Nov/2000 MF 2 SEUT BARAING 29/Sep/1999 DF 3 RETH LYHENG 01/Jan/2004 GK 4 CHAN VATHANAKA 23/Jan/1994 FW 5 SATH ROSIB 07/Jul/1997 MF 6 HUL KIMHUY 07/Apr/2000 GK 7 LIM AARUN RAYMOND 25/Jun/2003 MF 8 SIENG CHANTHEA 09/Sep/2002 FW 9 KOUCH DANI 11/Oct/1990 MF 10 KOUCH SOKUMPHEAK 15/Feb/1987 MF 11 SOS SUHANA 04/Apr/1992 MF 12 ORN CHANPOLIN 15/Mar/1998 MF 13 CHOUN CHANCHAV 05/May/1999 MF 14 LIM PISOTH 29/Aug/2001 FW 15 YUE SAFY 08/Nov/2000 DF 16 CHAN SARAPICH 05/Apr/2002 DF 17 KY RINA 05/Aug/2002 FW 18 LENG NORA 19/Sep/2004 DF 19 SIN SOVANNMAKARA 06/Dec/2004 MF 20 SOR ROTANA 09/Oct/2002 DF 21 VIREAK DARA 30/Oct/2003 GK 22 ROTH SAMNANG 06/Jun/2002 MF 23 SARET KRYA 03/Mar/1996 DF 24 SOEUY VISAL 19/Aug/1995 DF 25 EAN PISEY 11/Mar/2002 MF 26 MIN RATANAK 30/Jul/2002 MF 27 NHEAN SOSIDAN 11/Oct/2002 FW 28 CHOEUN NACHA 10/Jun/2000 MF 29 NARONG KAKADA 05/Jul/1999 FW 30 CHHENG MENG 27/Feb/1998 DF 31 KEN CHANSOPHEAK 15/Jun/1998 DF 32 KEO SOKPHENG 03/Mar/1992 FW 33 KEO SOKSELA 01/Aug/1997 GK 34 CHRENG POLROTH 04/Jul/1997 MF 35 NHOEM LYHUOR 17/Nov/2002 DF 36 TES SAMBATH 20/Oct/2000 DF

