Hirose Ryu, the head coach of the Cambodian national team, has announced a squad of 36 players for two major assignments in October.

The first is for the two playoff qualifying matches for the 2023 Asian Cup where Cambodia will be up against Guam on 10 October 2021 and also 13 October 2021.

Both matches will be played at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Bahrain.

The second assignment is for the qualifying round of the 2022 AFC Under-22 Asian Cup with Cambodia placed in Group K.

They will be up against hosts Japan and Hong Kong on 23-28 October 2021 with the matches to be played at the J Village Stadium.

 

CAMBODIA NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

No. Player Name Date of Birth Position
1 LONG MENGHAV 10/Nov/2000 MF
2 SEUT BARAING 29/Sep/1999 DF
3 RETH LYHENG 01/Jan/2004 GK
4 CHAN VATHANAKA 23/Jan/1994 FW
5 SATH ROSIB 07/Jul/1997 MF
6 HUL KIMHUY 07/Apr/2000 GK
7 LIM AARUN RAYMOND 25/Jun/2003 MF
8 SIENG CHANTHEA 09/Sep/2002 FW
9 KOUCH DANI 11/Oct/1990 MF
10 KOUCH SOKUMPHEAK 15/Feb/1987 MF
11 SOS SUHANA 04/Apr/1992 MF
12 ORN CHANPOLIN 15/Mar/1998 MF
13 CHOUN CHANCHAV 05/May/1999 MF
14 LIM PISOTH 29/Aug/2001 FW
15 YUE SAFY 08/Nov/2000 DF
16 CHAN SARAPICH 05/Apr/2002 DF
17 KY RINA 05/Aug/2002 FW
18 LENG NORA 19/Sep/2004 DF
19 SIN SOVANNMAKARA 06/Dec/2004 MF
20 SOR ROTANA 09/Oct/2002 DF
21 VIREAK DARA 30/Oct/2003 GK
22 ROTH SAMNANG 06/Jun/2002 MF
23 SARET KRYA 03/Mar/1996 DF
24 SOEUY VISAL 19/Aug/1995 DF
25 EAN PISEY 11/Mar/2002 MF
26 MIN RATANAK 30/Jul/2002 MF
27 NHEAN SOSIDAN 11/Oct/2002 FW
28 CHOEUN NACHA 10/Jun/2000 MF
29 NARONG KAKADA 05/Jul/1999 FW
30 CHHENG MENG 27/Feb/1998 DF
31 KEN CHANSOPHEAK 15/Jun/1998 DF
32 KEO SOKPHENG 03/Mar/1992 FW
33 KEO SOKSELA 01/Aug/1997 GK
34 CHRENG POLROTH 04/Jul/1997 MF
35 NHOEM LYHUOR 17/Nov/2002 DF
36 TES SAMBATH 20/Oct/2000 DF

 

#AFF

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR