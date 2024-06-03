Sahako FC have moved up to second in the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2024 after beating Saigon Titans Ho Chi Minh City 2-0.Sahako’s goals were scored by Doan Minh Man in the 15th and Nguyen Hoan Anh Vu in the 31st minute.The three points gave Sahako the chance to leapfrog over Sanvinest Khanh Hoa, who succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City.Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City were on target through Nguyen Van Duc in the 33rd minute and Do Cong Dai in the 40th minute. #AFF

