Lion City Sailors have parted ways with Risto Vidaković on mutual agreement.

“It has been a pleasure working with Risto. While it is unfortunate that we are moving in different directions, we are grateful for his commitment to the team from the moment he walked into Mattar Road,” said Technical Director, Luka Lalić.

Daan van Oudheusden and Pablo Muñiz will take over in the interim.

