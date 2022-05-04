The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the City of São Paulo, alongside SPTuris and GL Events, signed a contract at the Monaco E-Prix that will see the all-electric race series head to Brazil for the first time, subject to FIA approval.

The five-year agreement, with the option of renewal, means the city of São Paulo could play host to the world’s foremost electric motorsport championship from Season 9 – the beginning of Formula E’s new Gen3 era.

“We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be heading to Brazil for the very first time pending approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June,” says Formula E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Alberto Longo. “The country has a huge, long-standing passion for motorsport, it’s a big market as one of the largest countries in the world, and São Paulo itself is a historic race location.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Brazilian fans, they are like no other and there is sure to be a lively, unique atmosphere as the fans enjoy Formula E racing with the leap forward in technology and performance we are going to see with Gen3.”

Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo, welcomed the agreement: “Hosting an E-Prix is completely lined up with the city objectives: to attract events that promote São Paulo’s image to the whole world, to move the economy and create jobs with events tourism; furthermore, to foment sustainable development.”

Gustavo Pires, CEO of São Paulo Turismo, was in Monaco to sign the deal with Formula E. He said: “The creation of a strategic events calendar is essential to the strong reopening we want to São Paulo city in the post-pandemic and the E-Prix can contribute a lot in this movement.”

The news was welcomed by Brazilian driver in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Lucas di Grassi.

ROKiT Venturi Racing team driver di Grassi said: “The news of São Paulo hosting the next generation of Formula E is music to my ears. Not only does this milestone signify the return of the pinnacle of electric motorsport to South America but it’s an important step towards the electrification of the Brazilian automotive market. On a personal note, there is nothing like the pride and incredible energy of the Brazilian racing fans so it would be a dream come true for me to race in this game-changing championship in front of a home crowd.”

