Xander Schauffele will be joined by Major Champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas when he returns to defend his Genesis Scottish Open title at the Renaissance Club from July 13-16, 2023, with tickets now on sale at etg.golf/GSOTickets

The Olympic Gold Medal winner dug in to seal his maiden Rolex Series title with a gritty level par final round of 70 in East Lothian last summer as he became the first player to win an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR outside of the Majors and World Golf Championships.

It was a third title of 2022 – and the second in a remarkable three weeks – for Schauffele, who arrived in the Home of Golf after claiming the Travelers Championship trophy and following his win alongside Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

The 29-year-old is looking forward to returning to the scene of his first win in Scotland in the week before The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. He said: “I can’t wait to return to The Renaissance Club to defend my Genesis Scottish Open title. It was a special week, winning my first title in Europe and the way I did it, digging in on Sunday and making it count down the stretch to get it over the line.

“The fans really got behind me, which just added to the experience of playing in Scotland, and I’m looking forward to coming back in July.”

He will be joined by World Number 13 and eight-time DP World Tour winner Fitzpatrick, who returns to the Home of Golf for his tenth consecutive appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, after recording top ten finishes in his previous two appearances.

The Englishman claimed the U.S. Open title for his maiden Major victory last year at The Country Club, Brookline – the same venue he won the U.S. Amateur Championship nine years prior – joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win both Championships on the same course.

“I’ve come close in the past at the Genesis Scottish Open, so I’m looking forward to coming back to North Berwick knowing that I’ve had good results at Renaissance Club,” said Fitzpatrick.

“The fans are always so knowledgeable and appreciative of great shots, so it’s great to have a Rolex Series event with the biggest names from the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR on show in Scotland.”

Ryder Cup star and Major winner Thomas, who returns to the Genesis Scottish Open after recording top ten finishes in two of his three previous appearances, will also tee it up at Renaissance Club this July.

The 29-year-old former World Number One claimed his second Major Championship title in some style last season, coming from seven strokes back on the final day of the 2022 US PGA Championship to defeat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate play-off at Southern Hills.

A 15-time PGA TOUR winner, Thomas made his first start as a professional in Scotland at the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and, like Fitzpatrick, stars in the new Netflix Full Swing series.

Thomas said: “I’ve enjoyed playing in the Genesis Scottish Open over the last few years, and it would be pretty cool for my first Rolex Series title and my first win in Europe to come in the country where I made my professional debut.

“It’s always an exciting couple of weeks to go from this tournament into The Open and I’m looking forward to another great summer.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2022-2023 schedule, with the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club concluding last weekend.

The Genesis Scottish Open benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

A range of Genesis Scottish Open ticket options, including General Admission, Season Tickets, the new Ticket+ package and Premium Experiences, are available to purchase here

Premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022 so fans are encouraged to buy early. Find out more about the Ticket+ package here and the Green on 18 Premium Experience here

Like this: Like Loading...