Olympic gold medallist An Se-young led Korea to two titles at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025, the season-opening event of the BWF World Tour 2025 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The Women’s Singles defending champion and top seed was against world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi from China.

But Se-young proved to be in her element when she won in a straight set 21-17, 21-7 in just under 45 minutes for her first crown of the new season.

Korea followed it up with their second title at the Malaysia Open in the Men’s Doubles pair of Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae.

Chen Boyang-Liu Yi from China had taken the first set 21-19 before Won-ho-Seung-jae then stormed back to take the next two sets 21-12, 21-12 for Korea’s first Men’s Doubles title since 2016.

China had to be content with finishing second best in the Mixed Doubles when Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran delivered a shocker against world No.1 Feng Yanzhe-Huang Dongping in three sets.

In the duel that lasted 80 minutes, Dechapol-Supissara emerged victorious 21-13, 19-21, 21-18 to get into the record books as the first Thai duo to win the Mixed Doubles crown at the Malaysia Open.

The Women’s Doubles pair of Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto ensured that Japan did not go home empty-handed this year when they beat China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian in the gruelling final that lasted 95 minutes.

After taking two titles last year, China’s only win at the Malaysia Open 2025 came by way of Shi Yuqi in the Men’s Singles.

In a repeat of last year’s final and the battle between the top two shuttlers in the world against Anders Antonsen from Denmark, Yu Qi made sure of the title in Kuala Lumpur when he wrapped things up in straight sets.

The 28-year-old chalked a 21-8, 21-15 victory over Antonsen in 39 minutes to emulate the win he scored at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals 2024 in Hangzhou against the same player.

MALAYSIA OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) bt Jia Yifan-Zhang Shuxian (CHN) 17-21, 21-15, 21-15

WOMEN’S SINGLES – An Seyoung (KOR) bt Wang Zhiyi (CHN) 21-17, 21-7

MIXED DOUBLES – Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran (THA) bt Feng Yanzhe-Huang Dongping (CHN) 21-13, 19-21, 21-18

MEN’S SINGLES – Shi Yuqi (CHN) bt Anders Antonsen (DEN) 21-8, 21-15

MEN’S DOUBLES – Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae bt Chen Boyang-Liu Yi (CHN) 19-21, 21-12, 21-12

