Western Sydney Wanderers have moved to within one point of the top six with a 2-1 win over Perth Glory at HBF Park.

In former Glory coach Alen Stajcic’s first game back in Perth following his off-season departure to the Wanderers, the Western Sydney boss took all three points off his former side in a hard-fought contest.

Glory defender Andriano Lebib was credited with a fourth-minute own goal after Tomislav Mrcela’s miscued clearance diverted off the back of the Perth defender to give Western Sydney an early lead.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/perth-glory-western-sydney-wanderers-match-report-goals-highlights-video-2/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

