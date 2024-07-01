Australia staged a second-half blitz to overcome Indonesia 5-3 in the semifinals of the ASEAN U16 Boys’ Championship 2024 tonight at the Manahan Stadium.

The score at the break was 2-2 with Muhamad Zahaby Gholy’s (3rd and 45th+5 minute) double being cancelled out by Australia’s Amlani Tatu (23rd) and Quinn Macnicol (45th+3).

But the second half was all Australia as Tatu completed his brace with the second goal in the 66th minute and then a double from Anthony Stipe Didulica (71st and 86th) to put the score at 5-2.

A late goal from Indonesia’s Josh Holong Junior (90th+3) rounded off the evening as the host will now take on Vietnam for the fight for third place.

Australia will play Thailand for the crown in two days.

