China and Korea stamped their superiorities in today’s semifinals of the BNI Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 to set up a clash in tomorrow’s final at Gor Among Raga in Yogyakarta.



Multiple champions China, still in grief over the tragic death of 17-year-old Zhang Zhijie, bounced back from a first tie defeat to beat former champions Malaysia 3-1, with women’s doubles Chen Fan Shu Tian/Liu Jia Yue securing the winning point after beating Nicole Chau/Carmen Ting 21-12, 21-9 in 32 minutes.



Top junior pair Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai had earlier handed Malaysia the opening point, living up to expectations with a hard-fought 26-24, 25-23 win over Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi.



The following two encounters however were dominated by the Chinese team, with women’s singles Xu Wen Jing defeating Ong Xin Yee 21-15, 21-13 in 39 minutes.



Hopes were high on Roslee Razeeq Danial to put Malaysia back in the lead but found it hard to overcome Wang Zhi Jun who finally got the better of the Malaysian 21-17, 21-9 in just 26 minutes.



China secured their final spot with a strong show by Chen/Liu and Malaysia settled for a bronze, an improvement achievement from last year’s tournament.



In the other semifinal tie, host Indonesia failed in their bid to win their first title since 2006 on home soil, losing 3-1 to Korea who proved the better team. Korea are looking to end their six-year year title drought since last winning the tournament in 2017.



It was Indonesia who raced to the lead with reliable mixed doubles pair Taufik Aderya/Rinjani Kwinara Nastine overcoming Lee Jong Min/Teon Seo Yeon 21-16, 19-21, 21-19 in an hour-long duel.



Korea pulled their act together with women’s singles shuttler Kim Min Sun stepping up to register a 43-minute 21-13, 21-15 win over crowd favourite Ni Kadek Dinda Amartya Pratiwi. Yoon Ho Seong added more misery to the host following the marathon encounter against Bismo Raya Oktora in the men’s singles which saw Korea prevailing 21-17, 18-21, 21-12.



Women’s pair Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon secured the final spot with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Isyana Meida/Ruinjani Kwinara Nastine.



Korea will be gunning for their third title since winning their first mixed team crown in 2006 and the second feat in 2017.





Semifinal results:

China bt Malaysia 3-1

Korea bt Indonesia 3-1



Finals (2 July)

China vs Korea

