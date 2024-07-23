The final line-up of the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ group stage remains in the balance with both playoffs finely poised after a pair of enticing first-leg clashes last week.

Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC needed late goals from substitutes Gabriel and Nhean Sosidan to pick up a 3-2 win over hosts Young Elephants FC of Laos while Kasuka FC from Brunei shared a 1-1 draw with Myanmar’s Shan United FC in Bandar Seri Begawan.“It was a great match, a tough match,” said Kasuka’s interim coach Mohammad Halimi after seeing Leon Taylor’s opener cancelled out by Shan United’s Hein Phyo Win 11 minutes from time.“This is for a big competition so the intensity is there. It’s a fair result but we could’ve done better than 1-1. We will play the second leg in Yangon, so there’s more hard work ahead.”Taylor gave hosts Kasuka the lead with a minute remaining in the first half when he latched onto Khairul Anwar Abdul Rahim’s through ball before slotting beyond Kyaw Zin Phyo.But Hein Phyo Win’s right foot shot on the run in the 56th minute earned the visitors a well-deserved draw to leave the tie level ahead of the second leg in Yangon next Wednesday.In Vientiane, Gabriel Silva gave Svay Rieng the lead after 19 minutes with a left-foot drive from the edge of the area, but Young Elephants equalised when Takumu Nishihara struck from the penalty spot 14 minutes later.Proceedings swung in the home side’s favour a minute later as Svay Rieng goalkeeper Vireak Dara was sent off for a foul on Shokhrukh Mahmudxojiyev, and the Uzbek winger bent the resulting free-kick into the top corner of substitute Aim Sovannarath’s goal.A red card for Young Elephants goalkeeper Solasak Thilavong gave Svay Rieng hope and, in the final minute, Cristian levelled the scores with a low shot that flew beyond replacement goalkeeper Keo Souvannasangso.Five minutes into added time Sosidan earned the Cambodians a 3-2 victory to take into the second leg when he curled a left-footed strike into the top corner from 20 yards out.The teams meet again tomorrow with Young Elephants travelling to Phnom Penh to face Svay Rieng while Shan United will host Kasuka in Yangon.The winning sides will advance to the group phase, where they will join BG Pathum United FC of Thailand, Terengganu FC from Malaysia, Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and Vietnamese National Cup holders Dong A Thanh Hoa FC in Group A.Thai champions Buriram United FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC of Malaysia, Vietnam’s Cong An Ha Noi FC, Borneo FC Samarinda from Indonesia, Philippines champions Kaya FC Iloilo and Singapore title holders Lion City Sailors FC will play in Group B.The group phase is scheduled to begin on 21 August 2024. #AFF#ShopeeCup

