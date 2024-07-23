Indonesia notched a 6-2 victory over Timor Leste as they won Group A of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 in style at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.

Having scored six goals over the Philippines in their opening group tie several days ago, the host grabbed a 3-1 lead at the half with a brace from Jens Raven (19th and 27th minute) and then an own goal from Timor Leste keeper Alexandre Oscar Quintao (45th+1).

Timor Leste’s goal in the first half was scored by Ricardo Dos Santos Bianco’s penalty in the 24th minute.

Indonesia then added three more goals in the second half through captain Kadek Priyatna (53rd), Arkhan Kaka Putra Purwanto (53rd) and Muhammad Kafiatur (57th) as Timor then replied with an Alexandro Corsino Lemos’ goal in the 86th minute.

In the meantime, Cambodia completed their Group A fixtures by beating the Philippines 1-0 – with the only goal of the game coming off Eav Sovannara early in the 11th minute.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...