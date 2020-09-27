“What a race,” said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Congratulations to BMW on clinching overall victory. This time, we fell a little short of the mark, but in the next 24-hour race at Spa in four weeks’ time, we intend to be the front runners again.”

Constant changes between rain and dry conditions, plus an interruption of the race from 10.33 on Saturday night until 8 on Sunday morning and a gripping battle between Audi and BMW shaped the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2020. 50 years after the inaugural event, the endurance race, in the corona crisis year, took place in the fall for the first time.

They achieved this result as a squad of three after their team-mate Robin Frijns, who had originally been planned to race with them in Audi Sport Team Car Collection, was unable to compete due to an infection with the common cold.

Fighting for its sixth overall victory in the turbulent 48th running of the Nürburgring 24 Hours, Audi Sport customer racing had to admit defeat by just a few seconds. Audi Sport drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Christopher Haase and Markus Winkelhock in the Audi R8 LMS crossed the finish line in the most adverse conditions in the Eifel region as runners-up.