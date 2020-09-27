Leaders Saigon FC were at the receiving end in a top of the table LS V League 1 clash last night when they fell to a 1-0 loss to second-placed Viettel The Cong.

In the restart of the Vietnam top flight, Viettel made up for their loss in the final of the National Cup a few days earlier to score the only goal of the game through Vu Minh Tuan right at the end of a competitive tie.

The three points saw Viettel picking up 22 points from 12 matches played – a point behind leaders Saigon FC.

There’s still one game to go to the end of the first phase of the 2020 LS V League 1 before teams will be divided into the Championship round and also the Relegation round.

In the meantime, defending champions Hanoi FC were held to a 2-2 draw by BHTS Quang Nam to slip down to fifth from fourth.

Rimario Gordon converted a penalty just after fifteen minutes to put the visiting Hanoi side in front Paulo Pinto struck twice (36th and 39th minute) within three minutes to give Quang Nam the 2-1 lead.

But Hanoi would draw level just before the end of the first half through Bui Huang Viet Anh for both teams to share the spoils.

RESULTS

Viettel The Cong beat Hanoi FC 1-0

Hong Linh Ha Thinh beat Thanh Hoa 2-1

Than Quang Ninh drew with Binh Duong 2-2

Song Lam Nghe An beat Gia Lai 2-0

Ho Chi Minh beat Nam Dinh 5-1

Da Nang beat Hai Phong 1-0

BHTS Quang Nam drew with Hanoi 2-2

