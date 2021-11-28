Audi Sport driver and teammate Nathanaël Berthon worked his way up from seventh place to fifth over the course of eleven race laps. In the second race, which was also turbulent and marked by many incidents, Vervisch advanced from eighth place on the grid to second position. Nathanël Berthon celebrated his first podium result this year in third place.

Audi has prepared its volume model in the most demanding TCR championship for the customer teams in 2021, which can thus be successful in up to 30 racing series worldwide from 2022. A lot of suspense arose in Sochi as early as in the first sprint. On a rain-soaked track, Vervisch and Magnus finished the first race in positions three and four after numerous position battles.

“Our congratulations also go to Gilles Magnus, who won the trophy title with our new touring car after winning the rookie title last year. He is thus the best privateer driver ahead of his teammate Tom Coronel.”