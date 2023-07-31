Phnom Penh Crown FC installed themselves as the firm favourites for this year’s league title after picking up their second Cambodia Super Cup crown in two years.

The capital side had a late winner from Andres Nieto to thank for the close 2-1 win over Visakha FC in extra time at the National Olympic Stadium after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

As expected, an intense first half failed to separate the two sides as Visakha then finally broke the deadlock after Takumu Nishihara pounced on a loose clearance to score in the 57th minute.

However, Phnom Penh Crown fought back with the 84th minute equaliser when Yudai Ogawa converted a penalty.

And in the 110th minute of play, Nieto’s floater off a freekick bounced into goal to give Phnom Penh Crown the well-deserved title.

Phnom Penh Crown had won their first title in 2022, incidentally against the same side and with the same 2-1 outcome at the Old Army Stadium.

