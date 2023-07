Sophie Haug’s quick-fire brace and a rocket from Caroline Graham Hansen gave a dominant Norway a 3-0 half-time lead with the goals continuing to come after the break as Alicia Barker’s own-goal, Guro Reiten’s penalty, and Haug’s third underlined the margin of victory.

A red card for Sofia Harrison put an end to any unlikely comeback for the Philippines as Norway ultimately coasted into the Round of 16 and eliminated the Southeast Asian nation, who finished bottom of Group A.

