Indonesia secured their second win in Group A of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 when they sidestepped Cambodia 2-0 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.

After blasting six goals past the Philippines in their opening tie a few days ago, the host was up against a resolute Cambodian side tonight as they badgered their opponent’s defence for much of the hour.

It was not until the 71st minute of play that Indonesia finally managed to score the first goal through Kadek Arel Priyatna in the 71st minute before Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge then added the second goal four minutes to the end.

In the meantime, the Philippines returned from their humiliating start in the group to beat Timor Leste 2-0.

Both goals were scored by Banatao Otu Abang in the 12th and 61st minute.

