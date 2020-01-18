Selangor will take on Bangkok United in the decisive tie of the Selangor Asian Challenge 2020 tomorrow night at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Following the rounds of matches this evening, Selangor beat Persib Banding from Indonesia 3-0 as Bangkok United beat Hanoi FC from Vietnam by the same scoreline.

Selangor made sure of the win with goals from Taylor Regan in the tenth minute, Sandro da Silva (41st) and Syahmi Safari (45th) against a highly experimental Persib side.

Bangkok United secured victory against Vietnam champions Hanoi FC off goals from striker Nuttawut Suksum in the 40th minute, Vander Luiz (64th) and Guntapon Keereeleang (83rd).

Following today’s results, Selangor will take on Bangkok United to decide the inaugural champions tomorrow while Hanoi will play Persib in the earlier tie.