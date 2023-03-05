HSBC Canada Sevens semi-finals confirmed after sensational day of rugby sevens in Vancouver in front of raucous crowd

Women’s semi-finals: New Zealand v France, USA v Australia

Men’s semi-finals: France v Australia, Argentina v Ireland

Play continues on Sunday at 09:00 local time (GMT-8), with semi-finals getting underway at 13:04 and 13:48 for women and men respectively

Paris 2024 Olympic qualification and Series points at stake in most competitive Series in history

The HSBC Canada Sevens will come to a climax on Sunday after an action-packed day at BC Place Stadium on Saturday which saw the semi-final line-up confirmed for both men’s and women’s events.

After failing to qualify for the Cup Final in Hamilton and Sydney, reigning women’s Series champions Australia defeated Fiji in the first quarter-final. The Aussies will look to return to the podium when they face off against the United States – who have medalled in every tournament this season – in the opening semi-final.

Series leaders New Zealand narrowly avoided an upset by holding on to defeat hosts Canada 10-5 in front of a packed house of fervent Canadian supporters. The Black Ferns will meet Sydney silver medallists France, who held off Great Britain, in Sunday’s second semi-final in their quest for four-straight Series titles.

READ WOMEN’S FULL DAY TWO REPORT >>

In the men’s competition, day two of the HSBC Canada Sevens took its toll on the top teams as South Africa, Fiji and New Zealand failed to book their place in the final four.

South Africa were knocked out in the group stage for the first time this season while France proved that they have what it takes to compete with the world’s best by beating Great Britain with a clinical second half performance. Les Blues will meet Australia in Sunday’s first men’s semi-final, after the Series leading New Zealand All Blacks Sevens were defeated by their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Los Angeles runners up Argentina defeated Fiji in the dying moments of their quarter-final thanks to a brace from World Rugby Sevens 2021 Player of the Year Marcos Moneta. They will play their Cup semi-final against Ireland, who defeated USA in an extra-time thriller thanks to a try from Zac Ward in the 22nd minute of the match.

READ MEN’S FULL DAY TWO REPORT >>

The 2023 Series continues to be the most competitive in history with the prize of Olympic Games Paris 2024 qualification on offer for the top four women’s and men’s teams in the 2023 Series standings, while hosts France have pre-qualified for next year’s pinnacle event in the nation’s capital.

New Zealand currently sit atop the men’s Series standings with 107 points, followed by Argentina and South Africa tied for second with 86 and Fiji in fourth position with 84 points through six tournaments.

The stakes couldn’t be higher at the bottom end of the men’s Series this season as well. Following the penultimate event in Toulouse, the 15th ranked team will be relegated to the 2024 Sevens Challenger Series while the 12th through 14th ranked teams will face off against the Sevens Challenger Series 2023 winner for the 12th and final position on the 2024 Series.

New Zealand sit firmly on top of the women’s leader board with 78 points having won the last three tournaments in Sydney, Hamilton and Cape Town. Australia, the only other nation to have won a tournament in Dubai, are tied with USA at 66 points each.

VIEW MEN’S SERIES STANDINGS >>

VIEW WOMEN’S SERIES STANDINGS >>

Play begins at 09:00 local time (GMT-8) on Sunday with the men’s 13th place semi-finals, while the women’s and men’s cup semi-finals kick off at 13:04 and 13:48 respectively. The women’s cup final gets underway at 17:56 followed by the men’s final at 18:26 as the race of Series glory and Olympic qualification continues.

Remaining tickets for the HSBC Canada Sevens are available from Home – Canada Sevens

Rugby sevens fans around the world can watch the action via live stream on World Rugby digital platforms including www.world.rugby, You Tube and Facebook in countries where there is no national broadcaster covering the event.

WHERE TO WATCH >>

Like this: Like Loading...