In a week of nostalgia about the triumph of their first season, Western Sydney are starting to look like they are ready to write a new chapter of success. The parallels with 10 years ago are growing by the minute.

A decade after they went top of the A-League on their way to the Premier’s Plate in 2013, the Wanderers served notice that they may well be the real deal again.

Two really well-crafted goals against the Mariners took Marko Rudan’s side second, and the obvious headlines centre on how they solidified that position from one of their title rivals.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/after-years-of-living-painfully-rudans-western-sydney-are-genuine-title-contenders/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

