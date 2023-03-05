Selangor flexed their muscles to win both the Under-16 Boys’ and Girls’ singles titles of the AFFIN 100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023 today at the Melaka Badminton Association Hall.

In the boys’ singles final, Branson Hee Hek Fung was made to work hard for the 2-1 win in the final by teammate Roslie Razeeq Danial.

Top seed Branson took the first set 21-15 before Roslie then fought back to claim the second set 21-19.

However, Branson showed enough reserves in the tank to win 21-17 to take the crown.

“I was not under pressure to win as I thought that it is more important to put into play what I did in practice. Sure, I wanted to win but that was not my focus,” said Branson afterward.

On the other hand, Shaneesa Shahidi of Selangor lived up to her No. 2 seed to beat third/fourth-ranked Christine Lam Mei He from Pulau Pinang 2-0 in the final.

Shaneesa was all business on the day when she made short work of Christine 21-15, 21-17.

“I was confident as I had beaten her before. I was in full attack mode today,” added Shaneesa.

However, Shaneesa and partner Ho Jia Ning fell a little short in the girls’ doubles final when they were denied by the Pulau Pinang pair of Christine-Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan.

In a three-set duel, Christine-Giovanna won the first set 21-18 before conceding 21-8 in the second set.

The duo then came back to take the third set 21-17 to win the title.

“Winning the doubles crown has at least given me some satisfaction after losing the singles final,” said Christine.

In the boys’ doubles final, Perak denied Selangor the title when top seed Loh Chee Kiat-Muhammad Amzar Hakim Akbar romped to a 21-19, 21-16 win over Branson-Roslie.

“We played really well today. But the pace was not too fast, so we can win. Winning the doubles was our target,’ said Chee Kiat.

AFFIN 100PLUS JUNIOR ELITE TOUR 2023

FIRST LEG, GROUP A – MELAKA

RESULTS

BOYS SINGLES

Branson Hee Hek Fung (Selangor) bt Roslie Razeeq Danial 21-15, 19-21, 21-17

GIRLS SINGLES

Shaneesa Shahidi (Selangor) Christine Lam Mei (Pulau Pinang) 21-15, 21-17

BOYS DOUBLES

Loh Chee Kiat-Muhammad Amzar Hakim Akbar (Perak) bt Branson Hee Hek Fung-Roslie Razeeq Danial (Selangor) 21-19, 19-21, 21-16

GIRLS DOUBLES

Christine Lam Mei He-Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan (Pulau Pinang) bt Ho Jia Ning-Shaneesa Shahidi (Selangor) 21-18, 8-21, 21-17

