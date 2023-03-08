The semifinalists for the Vivian May Soars Cup of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 have been confirmed.

At the end of the penultimate stage of the women’s division this evening, TLHT-MSNT punched the fourth and final ticket to the semifinals following their superb 3-3 draw against Young Tigress.

Other than TLHT-MSNT and Young Tigress, the other teams in the semifinals are current league leaders KPT-Uniten Thunder and second-placed Negeri Sembilan.

At the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, TLHT-MSNT staged a fabulous fightback to hold Young Tigress to a 3-3 draw.

This after TLHT-MSNT found themselves trailing by three goals halfway through the third period.

Young Tigress put themselves comfortably in front through No. 13 Nur Fatehah’s Field Goal in the 12th minute, No. 14 Nur Izzah (Field Goal, 25th minute) and No. 18 Khairunneesa (Penalty Corner, 36th minute).

However, TLHT-MSNT then replied with a double Field Goal from No. 7 Nur Atira (43rd and 58th minute) and No. 17 Noor’s Penalty Corner in the 44th minute.

The one point was enough to give TLHT-MSNT their place in the semifinals this year for a total of 11 points from nine matches as the league heads into the final match on 12 March 2023.

Nearest challenger CS Hockey Team remained fifth when their challenge for a top-four finish ended with their 6-0 loss to league leaders KPT-Uniten Thunder in Bukit Jalil.

KPT-Uniten were in no danger of losing the plot with a brace of Field Goals each from Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (18th and 22nd minute) and Nur Zafirah Aziz (32nd and 35th minute).

No. 17 Nor Asfarina Hamidin had started the ball rolling with the first goal off a Penalty Stroke in the 16th minute before Iman Hussin then ended the evening also with a Penalty Stroke in the 51st minute.

The loss for CS Hockey Team saw them staying fifth with six points from nine matches

In the meantime in Bertam, Negeri Sembilan ran riot with a 12-0 thrashing of basement side Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA.

At the end of today’s results, the clash between leaders KPT-Uniten Thunder and Negeri Sembilan in Seremban on 12 March 2023 will be crucial to decide the league winners.

After nine matches, KPT-Uniten lead with 23 points while Negeri Sembilan are second with 20 points.

However, Negeri Sembilan have a superior goal difference with 37 goals as compared to KPT-Uniten’s 28 goals.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

Young Tigress 3

TLHT-MSNT 3

CS Hockey Team 0

KPT-Uniten Thunder 6

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

Negeri Sembilan 12

