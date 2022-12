Kaya FC-Iloilo, Tuloy FC, Far Eastern University, and the University of the Philippines complete the PFF Women’s Cup semifinal cast after an intense final day last Saturday 03 December 2022 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila and PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

University of Santo Tomas fired nine goals against a hapless Stallion Laguna side, but it was for naught after it missed out on the semi-final slot in the first match in Rizal.

