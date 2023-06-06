Indonesia continue to dominate after day two of competition in the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023, amassing a total of 62 gold medals with the bulk coming from athletics, powerlifting, para table tennis and judo.

Today, the Indonesians completed their campaign with a haul of 31 gold medals with fruitful outing at the Morodok Techo Stadium when the reigning champion amassed 12 gold medals including three categories of men’s 100m and five field events (https://games.cambodia2023.com/#medalstanding)

The Indonesian contingent continue to pull away from their rivals with domination in powerlifting with 6 gold with four coming in from its women powerlifter. At the Federation of Youth Hall, Indonesian judokas had a good outing with four gold medals.

The contingent’s paddlers were instrumental in today’s campaign, winning seven out of the 12 finals contested at the Morodok Techo Table Tennis Hall.

Starting today’s campaign with 13 gold, Thailand added another 19 today to remain in the second spot with a total of 34 gold with its best performers coming from athletics (9 gold), para table tennis (4), swimming (3), two in powerlifting and one in judo.

Thanks to its domination in swimming (6 gold), Vietnam are third with 29 gold, 26 silvers and 29 bronzes, with Malaysia hot on its heels with 23. Malaysia had a good day with 15 gold with athletics contributing six gold, seven in swimming, and one each from judo and table tennis.

Two gold each in para-swimming and para-athletics put the Philippines in the fifth spot with a collection of 13-16-17 while Singapore, Timor Leste, Brunei and hosts Cambodia could only muster one gold each.

Cambodia, playing host for the first time, had its star Vet Chanta to thank for winning the only gold of the day. Chanta had won the women’s 400m T64.

A total of 177 gold medals, 174 silvers and 153 bronzes have been collected thus far with 77 gold up for grabs in Tuesday’s day three (June 6) of competition. Athletics (24 gold) and para-swimming (29) present the biggest number of medals while boccia offers 5 gold, powerlifting (8), judo (1) and para table tennis (10).

