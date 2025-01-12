Shi Yu Qi broke China’s five-year dry spell in the men’s singles at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open by dethroning Denmark’s defending champion Anders Antonsen in a clinical display at the Axiata Arena today.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Shi flipped the script to claim victory in straight games, 21-8, 21-15, completing his triumph in a swift 39 minutes. This marks China’s first men’s singles title at the Malaysia Open since Lin Dan’s win in 2019.

Shi, the tournament’s top seed, dominated the first game with ease, racing to an 11-5 lead at the interval and finishing in just 15 minutes. Antonsen mounted a spirited fightback in the second game, but Shi’s superior shot variety and tactical precision proved insurmountable. Shi pocketed USD101,500 for his title-winning effort.

Despite a strong showing throughout the tournament, Antonsen could not replicate his 2024 success, leaving his quest for back-to-back Malaysia Open titles unfulfilled.

In the women’s singles final, Korea’s An Se Young put up a commanding performance against China’s Wang Zhi Yi to retain her title and her second consecutive Malaysia Open title. The Korean ace defeated Wang 21-17, 21-7 in a 45-minute duel, marking An’s 28th career title.

The first game saw An navigating stiff resistance from Wang, but the Korean star’s composure allowed her to pull ahead. In the second game, An seized complete control, racing to an 11-2 lead at the interval before closing out emphatically. She earned USD101,500 for her remarkable triumph.

South Korea’s Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae delivered a thrilling performance to clinch the men’s doubles crown, overcoming China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi in a pulsating three-game battle.

The Koreans rallied from a first-game 19-21 loss to dominate the second game 21-12 before sealing the decider with an aggressive and calculated display, winning 21-12 after an intense 64-minute clash. The victory marks Korea’s first men’s doubles title at the Malaysia Open since Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang triumphed in 2016.

In the women’s doubles final, Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto ended Japan’s six-year title drought at the Malaysia Open, defeating China’s Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian in another grueling duel.

Despite dropping the first game 17-21, Fukushima/Matsumoto mounted an inspired comeback, winning the next two games 21-15, 21-15 in a marathon 90-minute contest.

The duo, competing in just their third tournament together, claimed their first Super 1000 title and became only the third Japanese pair to win the Malaysia Open women’s doubles crown, following Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi’s victory in 2018.

Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran etched their names in the record books as the first Thai mixed doubles pair to win the Malaysia Open title. In a gripping 80-minute showdown, they outlasted world No.1 Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping of China, prevailing 21-13, 19-21, 21-18.

The newly-formed Thai duo showcased extraordinary resilience in the decider, clinching their maiden Super 1000 title after just six tournaments together. Their historic win earned them the top prize of USD107,300.

