From pain to joy, seven years later. Simon Yates wins the 2025 Giro d’Italia where he lost it in 2018 – on the Colle delle Finestre. Two very different stages, yet with two things in common: the presence of the Piedmontese climb and that of Sestriere, where today’s final finish line was placed.

Simon Yates, the defeat on the Colle delle Finestre in 2018

It was 2018 when Simon Yates not only wore the Maglia Rosa, but was dominating the Giro d’Italia.

The British rider had led the general classification since Stage 6, even winning stages in Osimo and Sappada while wearing the leader’s jersey.

But the nineteenth and third-to-last stage of that edition of the Giro, from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia (Jafferau), saw Simon Yates suffer a major collapse.

That day is mostly remembered for Chris Froome’s incredible feat: it was on the Colle delle Finestre that he launched the attack that would completely overturn the general classification and earn him the Maglia Rosa.

While Froome was surging to glory, Yates was imploding, finishing the stage 38 minutes behind the winner.

The victory at the Vuelta a España and the podium at the 2021 Giro

Simon Yates would get his revenge just a few months later, winning the Vuelta a España.

But seven years on, he achieves the sweetest redemption, as the current Visma–Lease a Bike rider returns to the top. He had managed a podium finish at the 2021 Giro, but never wore the Maglia Rosa again, not even for a single day. In 2022, he was forced to abandon the race due to a crash that caused a knee injury.

Seven years later, Simon Yates can finally celebrate victory at the Giro d’Italia.

He won by dropping Isaac Del Toro and Richard Carapaz, making full use of the tremendous work by Wout Van Aert, who had been in the breakaway, and opening a sizeable gap on his rivals. This morning, he trailed by 1’21” in the general classification; now he wears the Maglia Rosa with more than three minutes’ advantage over Del Toro. Tomorrow, the final parade awaits in Rome. – www.giroditalia.it

