Thailand powered to two titles at the Singapore Open 2025 as they claimed the top of the podium in the Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrated his position as the new world No. 1 by taking the Men’s Singles crown in the BWF Super750 event by beating unseeded Lu Guang Zu from China in 37 minutes.

The 24-year-old World Champion was hardly tested as he took his fourth BWF World Tour title this year, 21-6, 21-10.

It was Kunlavut’s seventh BWF World Tour crown since 2022.

Thailand was also triumphant in the Mixed Doubles with sixth-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran outplaying Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet 21-16, 21-9 in 34 minutes.

In the meantime, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik ended Malaysia’s long 17-year wait for the Men’s Doubles title by beating Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae from South Korea in the final.

But the third-seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik had to work hard for their Sunday night victory when they had to toil for over an hour before overcoming their opponents 15-21, 21-18, 21-19.

China took the title in the Women’s Singles with Chen Yu Fei making short work of compatriot Wang Zhi Yu in straight set, 21-11, 21-11.

On the other hand, South Korea won the Women’s Doubles crown with seventh-seeded Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Yee-young emerging victorious over fourth-seeded Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi from Japan 21-16, 21-14.

