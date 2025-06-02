The Indonesian Women’s National Team walked away with two draws from the two friendlies that were played during the FIFA Women’s Match Days.The Indonesians drew 1-1 against Jordan before holding Bangladesh 0-0 in their second test.In the first friendly against Jordan, played a few days earlier, Indonesia took the lead through Remini Rumbewas in the 33rd minute before Farah Abu Tayeh found the equaliser just before the break.The team is being prepared for the ASEAN Women’s Championship 2025, which will be held in Vietnam from 6 to 19 August 2025. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...