The final image we’ll ever have of Simon Yates at the Giro d’Italia is pure cycling poetry: standing on the top step of the podium in Rome, wrapped in the Maglia Rosa, the Trofeo Senza Fine in his hands.

Just days before the start of the 2026 season, the winner of the most recent Corsa Rosa announced – somewhat out of the blue – his immediate retirement from professional racing.

The climber from Team Visma–Lease a Bike bows out with 36 career victories and the awareness of having touched the sky in his final year.

A perfect ending to a story that feels like a fairy tale. The collapse on the Colle delle Finestre in 2018 while wearing pink – on the unforgettable day of Chris Froome – was a label many thought Yates would carry forever.

But cycling loves redemption arcs. Seven years later, on that very same monster climb, Yates took everything back, scripting a tactical masterpiece and a stage we’ll remember forever. The circle was closed – and this time, for good. www.giroditalia.it

