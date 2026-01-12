Football Australia is pleased to confirm that the 2026 CommBank Emerging Matildas Championships and 2026 CommBank Emerging Socceroos Championships will take place in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively, in April 2026.

Since transitioning from the former National Youth Championships to the CommBank Emerging Socceroos and CommBank Emerging Matildas Championships, the tournament has quickly cemented its place as Australia’s premier youth football event.

Now entering its second year under the refreshed identity, the Championships continue to elevate national pathways, providing an enhanced, highly competitive platform for the country’s most promising young footballers.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/venues-and-dates-confirmed-2026-commbank-emerging-matildas-and-socceroos-championships

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

