Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC signalled their intentions in the 2026/27 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Thursday as Xisco Muñoz’s side handed PKR Svay Rieng FC a 6-0 defeat to open their Group B campaign in ruthless style.

Persib Bandung, meanwhile, came back from a goal down to win 3-1 against Port FC at Thammasat Stadium with three late goals earning the points for the Indonesian side as Vietnam’s Công An Hà Nội FC secured a 1-0 win over Lion City Sailors FC in Singapore.

JDT, last season’s semi-finalists of the Shopee Cup™, needed to show all their patience at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium before dismantling the visiting side’s defence with a relentless attacking display to secure victory.

Svay Rieng goalkeeper Vireak Dara was kept busy in the early exchanges as he pulled off several wonderful stops to deny JDT, but once Arif Aiman produced the opening goal in the 39th minute, the floodgates opened.

Marcos Guilherme doubled the lead in the 51st minute while Kevin Medina struck 10 minutes later and Shahab Zahedi scored in the 70th minute to leave Daniesh Amirruddin to complete a comfortable win in the 78th and 86th minutes.

“I’m very happy as we played well in front of our fans,” said Shopee Star of the Match Guilherme. “We have to keep improving to keep advancing in this competition. We are ready for the matches ahead.”

Meanwhile, three goals in 10 minutes late in the game earned Persib Bandung a come-from-behind victory over Port FC as Igor Tolić’s side made a winning start to Group B.

Jude Soonsup-Bell had given the Thai outfit a 66th minute lead from the penalty spot but Mariano Peralta levelled in the 87th minute and goals from Berguinho and Luka Menalo in the 92nd and 96th minutes respectively saw the visitors complete an impressive turnaround.

Port FC had looked set to take all three points when Soonsup-Bell calmly converted from the spot but Persib roused themselves late in the game.

Balša Sekulic’s slide-rule pass found Peralta as he burst into the penalty area and, after a touch to control, the Argentinian slotted his shot into the bottom corner of Michael Falkesgaard’s goal.

Persib added their second two minutes into stoppage time when Berguinho slammed his strike from the edge of the area beyond the diving Falkesgaard as the visitors finally showed their quality.

And in the sixth minute of eight added on by referee Nasaruddin Nazmi, Persib scored a third when Menalo launched himself into a diving header to complete the comeback in style.

In Singapore’s Jalan Besar Stadium, Léo Artur’s tap-in in first-half stoppage time earned V.League 1 champions Công An Hà Nội, runners-up in the 2024/25 Shopee Cup™, their win over Lion City Sailors.

The Brazilian’s close-range strike two minutes into time added on at the end of the opening period owed much to the brilliance of Brayan Perea, whose storming run from just inside the Lion City Sailors’ half set-up the game’s only goal.

“It was a very important win,” said Shopee Star of the Match Léo Artur. “I’m so happy with the effort of the team that played in this game tonight. It’s very important that we had a big win tonight.”

The Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Port FC (THA) v Persib Bandung (IDN) – Luka Menalo (#9), Persib Bandung

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) v PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) – Marcos Guilherme (#95), Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Lion City Sailors FC (SGP) v Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) – Léo Artur (#10), Công An Hà Nội FC

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 18, Group A

Tampines Rovers FC (SGP) v Ratchaburi FC (THA), Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore, 7.30pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)

Ho Chi Minh City Police FC (VIE) v Buriram United FC (THA), Bình Dương Stadium, Hồ Chí Minh City, 7.30pm (local time) / 12.30pm (GMT)

Borneo FC Samarinda (IDN) v Manila Digger FC (PHI), Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, 8pm (local time) / 12pm (GMT)

Thursday, November 19, Group B

Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS), Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi, 7.30pm (local time) / 12.30pm (GMT)

PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) v Port FC (THA), Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh, 7pm (local time) / 12pm (GMT)

Persib Bandung (IDN) v Shan United FC (MYA), Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, 7pm (local time) / 12pm (GMT)

For more Shopee Cup™ news and other information, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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